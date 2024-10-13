RAI announces new passenger rail service connecting Tehran to Turkey’s Van

(MENAFN) The newly appointed head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway (RAI), Jabar-Ali Zakeri, has announced the launch of a new passenger rail service between Tehran, Iran's capital, and Van, a city in eastern Turkey. This move is part of RAI's efforts to expand Iran’s passenger railway fleet, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency.



Iran and Turkey had previously established a passenger rail link between Tehran and Van in 2019, but the service was suspended due to geopolitical challenges. Van, located near the Iranian border, is renowned for its natural beauty and historic sites, making it a popular destination for Iranian tourists, especially during national holidays in Iran.



On the economic front, Iran exported USD2.4 billion worth of non-oil goods to Turkey during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–September 21), making Turkey the fourth-largest destination for Iranian exports among neighboring countries. During the same period, Iran imported USD5.1 billion worth of goods from Turkey, positioning Turkey as the third-largest supplier of imports for Iran.



In a bid to further enhance economic cooperation, Niloufar Asadi, Director of the Asia and the Pacific Office at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), called for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Turkey to replace previous trade agreements, which could potentially boost economic exchanges between the two nations.



