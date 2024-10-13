Iran prepares to build 840km of highways across nation by end of Iranian year

(MENAFN) Iran is set to inaugurate 840 kilometers of roads and highways by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. This announcement was made by Kheirollah Khademi, the managing director of the Construction and Development of Infrastructures Company (CDTIC). The new road and highway developments are part of a broader initiative to improve the country's transportation infrastructure, enhancing connectivity across various regions.



Khademi highlighted that a key focus of this project is addressing the approximately 400 kilometers of traffic bottlenecks along Iran’s highway network. These bottlenecks, which have been major sources of congestion, pose significant challenges to efficient transportation, particularly in high-traffic areas. By expanding and upgrading these parts of the highway system, the government aims to ease the flow of traffic and improve road safety.



To fund these critical infrastructure projects, the Iranian government has allocated 70 trillion rials, which is roughly equivalent to USD140 million. This investment will be directed towards the construction and development efforts, including resolving the identified bottlenecks and completing the additional 840 kilometers of new roads and highways. The initiative represents a significant financial commitment to improving the country’s road network, which plays a crucial role in facilitating trade and movement across the nation.



The completion of these projects is expected to have far-reaching impacts on Iran’s transportation system. Not only will the reduction of traffic bottlenecks lead to shorter travel times for commuters and commercial transporters, but the new roads and highways will also enhance regional connectivity. This will promote economic growth by enabling smoother and faster movement of goods and people, boosting trade opportunities both within the country and with neighboring regions.



