Dubai Chamber of Commerce successfully concludes Sustainability Week 2024

(MENAFN) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, successfully concluded Sustainability Week 2024, which saw participation from 526 representatives of the business community. The week focused on exploring the roles of digitization and artificial intelligence in enhancing sustainable business practices.



During Sustainability Week, held from October 7 to 11 and organized by the Chamber’s Centre for Business Ethics, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce launched a digital training platform aimed at equipping the local business community with essential knowledge and skills related to sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. This platform is designed to help corporate teams acquire the necessary tools to implement sustainability practices and includes a variety of digital training courses, with a specific emphasis on utilizing artificial intelligence and digital solutions to promote sustainability concepts.



Additionally, as part of Sustainability Week 2024, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recognized 27 leading companies for their commitment to adopting sustainable business practices by awarding them its ESG label. The week also featured the 12th edition of the Arab Forum for Social Responsibility and Sustainability, organized by the Arab Network for Corporate Social Responsibility and sponsored by the Ministry of Economy, which focused on the theme “Sustainable Prosperity: Redrawing the Roadmap for a Balanced Future.”



Overall, Sustainability Week served as a significant platform for engaging the business community in discussions and initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability, while also promoting the importance of integrating digital innovations and responsible business practices into their operations.

