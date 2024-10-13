(MENAFN) Slovakia has officially announced that it will not supply any more military equipment to Ukraine, as the country’s Foreign Juraj Blanar conveyed during a visit to Berlin on Friday. Blanar met with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, to clarify Slovakia’s stance, stating that the decision is based on the fact that the country has exhausted its military stockpiles. Local reports indicate that Slovakia’s position is both clear and consistent: there is “nothing left” to send to Ukraine.



While Slovakia is stepping back from military aid, it has committed to other forms of support. Notably, the country plans to expand its repair base for German-supplied military equipment located in Michalovce, near the Ukrainian border. This facility, which began operations at the end of 2022, is currently utilized by German companies for repairs, with Germany financing the process and Slovakia providing the necessary premises and logistical support.



In addition to logistical assistance, Blanar emphasized Slovakia's continued provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as its participation in demining efforts aimed at restoring safety in affected areas. He reiterated Bratislava’s commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions to the ongoing conflict.



The decision to halt military deliveries aligns with the broader political context following the victory of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party in last year’s parliamentary elections. Since taking office, Fico has shifted Slovakia’s approach to the conflict, advocating for diplomatic solutions rather than military intervention. He has openly called for the restoration of trade and political relations with Moscow once hostilities cease, asserting that “the EU needs Russia, and Russia needs the EU.”



Fico, who has been a vocal critic of Western military support for Ukraine, survived an assassination attempt in May, reportedly carried out by a pro-Kiev individual. His administration has also expressed intentions to block Ukraine's NATO membership, warning that such a move could potentially lead to a larger global conflict.



This shift in Slovakia’s policy highlights the complex dynamics within the EU regarding military aid to Ukraine, reflecting broader concerns about the implications of ongoing support and the need for diplomatic engagement in resolving the crisis.

MENAFN13102024000045015687ID1108774053