Grand Store Launch Of Limelight Diamonds In Udaipur With Actress & Performer Dhanashree Verma

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, 13th October, 2024: Limelight Diamonds, India's largest lab grown diamond brand is delighted to announce its first store in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. The new store opens in the heart of the buzzing area of Udaipur's Ashok Nagar in Shastri Marg, known for its distinctive clientele. The launch was graced by Arvind Kumar Poswal, District Collector of Udaipur; Dhanashree Verma, & Performer; Maharaj Kumar Sahib Lakshyaraj Singh Ji, Mewar of Udaipur; Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & MD of Limelight Diamonds; Mr. Jatin & Mrs. Loma Sahulka, Regional Partner of Limelight Udaipur & many other eminent personalities.



The newly opened store is lavishly spread across an area of 1300+ sq. ft., marking another milestone for Limelight Diamonds as they continue to expand their presence in India. In the last two years, the brand has seen rapid growth and has the widest reach in the country for LGD jewellery with a presence across 35+ cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Rajkot, Bangalore, Chennai etc. The Brand has rapidly established itself as the ultimate destination for all things solitaire. It boasts an exquisite collection of solitaire necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that perfectly blend new-age technology and traditional fine jewellery.



Glancing through the Brand's collection, Dhanashree Verma said,“I am simply in awe of the store and the concept of lab grown diamonds. They are made in India and I think every Indian woman will take pride in wearing these diamonds. The best part, their solitaire range is classy with the bold elegance of modern design crafted with the latest technology. They are truly a bigger and bolder upgrade. I congratulate team Limelight for bringing this concept to Udaipur and wish them the very best.”



Expressing her excitement, Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & MD of Limelight Diamonds says, "Having received such fantastic customer response for our brand, it brings me great joy and pride to open up our latest store in Udaipur. The city's rich cultural heritage plays the perfect backdrop, complementing Limelight's vision of combining tradition with modern luxury as we establish our presence here.



She further adds,“Jewellery should be like cars or any other luxury product. Wear it to flaunt it for the design. We wear a branded Brooks Brother Shirt or a Zara top which costs between Rs. 5000 – 10,000 whereas underlying cotton is for Rs. 50-100. Infact, nobody talks about the raw material and you pay a premium for the brand/ design. Diamonds are nothing but carbon (LGD or natural - all the same) they are a commodity. Consumers will spend on design and underlying raw material is likely to get commoditised like cotton or any other commodity. I believe that Limelight's jewellery will serve as the perfect upgrade for all the people here who would love to move from small diamond studded jewellery to solitaires as well as choose to spend their money wisely. Over and above, buyback and exchange opportunities by brands like Limelight ensure that the value of the branded product is completely locked and protected to enjoy their bling and at the same time, be conscious of their choice.”



Regional partners of Limelight, Mr. Jatin & Mrs. Loma Sahulka of Pristine Diamonds, said,“We are extremely thrilled about our extended association with Limelight Diamonds. We have been working with the brand as a part of their shop-in-shop model and have witnessed exponential demand for lab grown diamonds. There is a lot of potential for this category and we cannot wait to present the best of lab grown diamond designs to all our customers in Udaipur.”



The store's retail design seamlessly reflects the brand's ethos of elegance, modernity, sustainability, and luxury. Inside, the brand illustrates a clean and minimalistic decor that radiates the beauty of their lab grown diamond jewellery. Shoppers will enjoy an immersive experience, with an innovative hologram display, offering a captivating 3D experience that makes every visit unforgettable. Additionally, the brand's customer services include design customisation, lifetime buyback, and a 100% exchange guarantee along with value-protected complementary insurance and more, which further instils trust and confidence in the consumers visiting the store.



The growing awareness and acceptance of lab-grown diamonds is undoubtedly disrupting the traditional gem and jewellery industry. With the recent entry of the Tata Group into the lab grown diamond space, consumer confidence in these sustainable and ethical alternatives has received a significant boost.



Furthermore, lab grown diamond jewellery brands are now offering attractive buyback and exchange schemes, reinforcing trust and driving consumer adoption. Today, lab grown diamonds account for an estimated 20% of the global gem and jewellery market, and India is experiencing an impressive 15% annual growth in this sector.



The strength of the brand is not only validated in the store presence across the country but also reflected in the consumer pick-up and response in sales. The branded sales have tripled year on year resulting in a boost in the Company's confidence to directly engage with customers and expand its retail presence. With the growing market presence, the Brand continues to strengthen its customer base, offering them an exquisite range of never-seen-before solitaire diamond jewellery.





