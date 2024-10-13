Missile Defense Base To Be Deployed In Poland To Shoot Down Russian Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the coming weeks, a U.S.-run missile defense base will be opened in Redzikówo, northern Poland.

"In the coming weeks, we will open a missile defense base in Redzikowo near the city of Puck. This is the base we agreed on with the United States," Sikorski noted.

The head of Polish said an agreement was reached "that the missiles could also shoot down Russian missiles targeting Poland, not only Iranian missiles targeting the United States."

"Our opponents accused us of destroying the base project, but it's already there and will soon be officially launched," Sikorski stated.

As reported earlier, following the July NATO Summit in Washington, officials confirmed operational readiness of the U.S. missile defense base in Redzikowo. It is an element of the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA), the U.S. contribution to the integrated air and missile defense system in Europe and the entire NATO space. During the Summit in Washington, the then-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the Redzikowo base was ready for its mission.