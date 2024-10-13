France conducts drills for Ukrainians to battle Russia

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has recently shared footage highlighting the training of Ukrainian by French military instructors as part of a comprehensive support program aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. Speaking on Wednesday, Macron announced that the French military is preparing a brigade of 2,300 Ukrainian troops, currently stationed in the Grand Est region of northeastern France.



This training initiative, first unveiled in June, involves approximately 1,500 French military personnel dedicated to equipping and instructing the Ukrainian forces. Macron visited the training facility alongside French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to witness the program firsthand.



Upon completion of their training, the brigade—named ‘Anne of Kiev’—will be supplied with a significant arsenal. This includes 128 armored vehicles, 18 Caesar artillery guns, 8 AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles, 10 trucks, and 20 Milan anti-tank guided missile systems. The name ‘Anne of Kiev’ pays homage to the daughter of Yaroslav the Wise, a medieval Prince of Kiev who married French King Henry I in 1051 and served as regent of France for six years following the king's death.



In addition to ground forces, the French Air Force is also involved in training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics to operate Mirage 2000 fighter jets, with some of these aircraft potentially being handed over to Ukraine as early as next year.



Earlier this year, Macron urged NATO allies to consider the possibility of deploying their own troops to Ukraine in support of the ongoing war effort. However, this suggestion was largely met with resistance from other Western nations. The French leader later emphasized the importance of maintaining uncertainty around the extent of the US-led military bloc’s support for Ukraine, suggesting that keeping Russia guessing could be advantageous for Ukraine’s strategic position.



As the conflict with Russia continues, France’s commitment to training and equipping Ukrainian forces represents a significant step in international efforts to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities and resilience on the battlefield.

