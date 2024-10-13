(MENAFN) A senior Russian diplomat, Rodion Miroshnik, has dismissed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's ongoing tour of European capitals, asserting that Western nations lack the commitment to aid Ukraine without the backing of the United States. This statement comes in the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent decision to skip a scheduled meeting with Western arms donors and Ukrainian officials at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to focus on the response to Hurricane Milton. Following Biden's absence, the meeting was postponed, and no new date has been announced.



Miroshnik, who serves under the Russian Foreign Ministry to gather evidence of alleged Ukrainian war crimes, speculated that the cancellation was due to a failure among Biden and European leaders to reach consensus on the specifics of support for Ukraine. In a Telegram post, he criticized Biden's choice to remain in the U.S. instead of attending the meeting, joking that Secretary of State Antony Blinken also felt the need to prioritize domestic issues during the hurricane crisis.



In response to the Ramstein meeting’s cancellation, Zelensky announced plans for a 36-hour tour across Europe to advocate for his proposed ‘victory plan’ in the conflict with Russia. He has already met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, with a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni scheduled for Friday.



Miroshnik commented on Zelensky's situation, stating, “When the master [Biden] failed to show up, Zelensky rushed to his satellites for consolation.” He remarked on the Ukrainian leader's apparent distress, noting that he seemed more lost than he has in recent memory.



This commentary underscores the ongoing geopolitical dynamics and the complexities of international support for Ukraine as it continues to navigate its conflict with Russia. With U.S. involvement crucial to the support provided by European nations, the implications of Biden's absence from key discussions may influence the effectiveness of Zelensky's diplomatic efforts in securing further aid.

