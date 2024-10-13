Houston's 'Revved Up Runway' Charity Fashion Show To Shatter Beauty Norms On November 9Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skin I'm In Week- Revved Up Runway

In the past, Houston's Mayor attended this event. We hope to see the new administration join as well!

Celebrating diversity and empowerment, last year's Skin I'm In® Fashion Show captivated audiences with vibrant designs and remarkable models showcasing unique beauty, from bold runway walks to touching community support moments. This year's event promises

Unique models, including those with disabilities, take the spotlight at Houston's Derby venue to support Be More AdaptiveTM and showcase extraordinary designs.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare for an unforgettable evening at Skin I'm In Fashion Week 's“Revved Up Runway,” Houston's premier fashion event of the year, presented by Skin I'm In® Model & Talent Agency.

Held on November 9th at Derby/The Shop Clubs, Houston's luxury automotive venue, this show, led by celebrity photographer Ferrell Phelps, uniquely highlights diverse beauty across skin tones, abilities, and identities-a true tribute to the city's inclusive spirit.

Actress and producer Charnele Brown, famed for her role as Kimberly Reese on NBC's A Different World and her dedication to the performing arts, will host the event as MC. With her rich acting and production background, including founding The Charnele Brown Acting Academy in Houston, Brown adds a unique blend of talent and gravitas to the evening.

The runway will showcase designers like Muroj Negah from the Czech Republic, a designer with dwarfism whose contemporary art-inspired collection brings a sophisticated aesthetic to the design community, and Malton Couture by designer Badr Badawi, known for his luxurious, extravagant creations.

Notable models include Caitlin Conner, Be More Adaptive TM founder and accomplished advocate; Officer Mike Braxton, New Jersey's first amputee K9 officer; Cameron "Cam" Ayala, a contestant in Season 15 of The Bachelorette; and Djibril "Champ" Kande, an Ontario-based model and below-the-knee amputee who has modeled for prestigious brands like Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week and Adidas.

This event, featuring a curated art exhibit and the H-E-B-sponsored VIP lounge complete with a hidden cigar room, promises guests an upscale, dynamic experience with Derby's automotive artistry as a fitting backdrop.“Hosting the Revved Up Runway here feels both thrilling and purposeful, as Derby's luxe car setting aligns beautifully with our car-themed production and mission to promote diversity,” says Phelps.

Proceeds benefit Be More AdaptiveTM, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to help provide accessible disability resources enabling people with disabilities globally to lead fulfilling, sustainable, productive lives. To attend, sponsor, or get involved, visit Skin I'm In Fashion Week.

For press inquiries or interview requests, contact:

Sonyia Baring Graham (Skin I'm In Model & Talent Agency ) or Caitlin Conner (Be More Adaptive)

Caitlin Conner

Be More Adaptive

...

