Municipality Minister Opens Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah officially inaugurated Cityscape Qatar on Sunday, which will run until Tuesday at the Doha and Centre (DECC).

The three-day Cityscape Qatar is held in conjunction with the second Qatar Forum (QREF), Big 5 Construct Qatar, and Design Qatar exhibitions.

HE the Minister of Municipality led the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside HE the Minister of Finance Ali al-Kuwari, HE the Minister of Justice and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi, and HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Subaie, followed by a tour of the exhibition where they explored key exhibitors and learned about Qatar's latest development projects and real estate offerings.

The three-day real estate exhibition, under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, witnessed the participation of several ministry officials, major developers, and international delegates.

The exhibition commenced with the opening of the second QREF, which announced an impressive QR27bn in trade value for 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Cityscape Qatar is supported by Qetaifan Projects as the platinum sponsor and United Development Company (UDC) as the official registration sponsor. The exhibition welcomed key developers and real estate companies, including Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, Alwaab City, Sobha LLC, and Bin Al Sheikh, showcasing their flagship projects and latest offerings.

Cityscape Qatar features an extensive exhibition floor, showcasing a diverse range of residential, commercial, and hospitality projects from both local and international developers. Developers are participating from Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the UAE, and the UK. The event allows visitors the chance to explore innovative architectural designs, discover lucrative investment opportunities, and gain valuable insights into the market's future trajectory.

Barwa Group marked its presence at Cityscape Qatar with the unveiling of its latest residential development, Barwa Hills. The project features 57 exclusive apartments, where visitors can tour the development through an interactive digital viewing experience to allow potential buyers to explore their chosen unit in precise detail.

In addition, Barwa Real Estate Group signed a memorandum of cooperation with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to provide financial solutions to those who wish to buy residential units in the Barwa Hills project.

“Cityscape Qatar 2024 opened with a resounding success. Our partners have unveiled several exciting projects, making key announcements throughout the event. Cityscape has attracted visits from ministers, key media, potential buyers and both regional and international exhibitors,” said Alexander Heuff, exhibition director of Cityscape Qatar.

With the huge success already seen on its opening day, Cityscape Qatar promises to be a dynamic showcase of Qatar's thriving real estate landscape, bringing together key stakeholders, investors, developers, industry experts and visitors.

Attendees can expect an immersive experience filled with networking opportunities, exclusive project launches, and transformative discussions on the latest trends shaping the sector. Visitors can obtain free tickets through Cityscape Qatar's website.

