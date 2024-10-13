5Th Qatar Economic Forum To Be Held From May 20-22

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) City Qatar (MCQ) announced the dates of the highly anticipated 5th edition of the "Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg" that will take place from May 20-22, 2025.

According to a MCQ press release, the event will gather global business and leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs to engage in discussions on the worlds biggest challenges and emerging trends shaping geopolitics, business, the economy, and in Qatar.

HE Chairman of MCQ and the Organising Committee of the Qatar Economic Forum, Dr Abdulla bin Ali bin Saud al-Thani will oversee the Organising Committee's engagement and coordination with government bodies to ensure seamless organisation and collaboration.

It pointed out that the forum not only aligns with Qatar's national priorities, but also amplifies its global impact.

CEO of MCQ Eng. Jassim Mohamed al-Khori highlighted the significance of the agreement by saying,"The Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg is a cornerstone of Media City Qatar's efforts to support the nation's vision by fostering global dialogue and collaboration. Since inception, the forum has brought together over 6,500 attendees, including world leaders, CEOs, and innovators to tackle the most pressing challenges in business and geopolitics. Through this annual event, Media City Qatar is not only driving meaningful conversations but also reinforcing Qatar's position as an important global hub for business, media, and innovation." CEO of Bloomberg Media Karen Saltser commented,"Our meaningful multi-year collaboration with Media City Qatar has grown the Qatar Economic Forum into an influential international platform, elevating vital conversations during a time of profound global change." Saltser continued saying,"As we approach the forum's fifth edition, we are committed to delving deeper into the issues that matter most to business leaders and policymakers, and to drive actionable insights that shape the future of the global economy." Each year since its inception, the forum has successfully brought government and business leaders together to spark innovation and strengthen international co-operation, evidenced by the many MoUs signed and the new partnerships formed.

MCQ remains committed to supporting the nation's diverse creative sectors, from digital media to emerging technologies, cementing its role in shaping Qatar's media and innovation landscape. Each new initiative strengthens the country's global influence and contributes to its knowledge-based economy.

