HMC's Tobacco Control Centre Holds Awareness Campaign In Schools

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In collaboration with the of Education and Higher Education, the Tobacco Control Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), a World Organisation (WHO) collaborating centre for treating tobacco dependence, organised an awareness and educational campaign across several schools.

The aim was to educate students and young people about the dangers of tobacco products.



The campaign included a series of interactive educational workshops and lectures in many preparatory and secondary for girls and boys. Students were educated about the dangers of all kinds of tobacco. The importance of quitting smoking, in addition to correcting misconceptions about new tobacco products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches was emphasised.



Students were also warned about the marketing tricks used by companies to market new tobacco products, emphasising that these products are not safe alternatives and are no less dangerous than traditional smoking methods. Awareness leaflets were also distributed to students and educational staff. They were also informed of the Tobacco Control Center and the services it provides.



The campaign, launched in co-operation with the Programmes and Activities Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, witnessed a wide response, benefitting nearly 500 students in 10 different preparatory and secondary schools during September and October 2024 in the first phase of the campaign.



Dr Ahmed al-Mulla, director of HMC's Tobacco Control Centre, emphasised the importance of fruitful co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.



He also praised the ministry's efforts to provide awareness and educational activities for school students in order to protect the health of young people, educate them about the dangers of tobacco products, and offer them the best health options to protect their health and to build a generation that is aware of the harm of these products and be able to make sound health decisions and build a smoke-free society.

MENAFN13102024000067011011ID1108774755