QRCS Chief Speaks At CMU-Q Lecture Series

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a partner university of Qatar Foundation (QF), hosted Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) secretary-general Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi to discuss his organisation's strategy for economic and educational empowerment.

The talk was the latest instalment in the CMU-Q Dean's Lecture Series, a forum for community leaders to share their views on the issues that impact society.

CMU-Q dean Michael Trick said:“His inspiring lecture informed this community of the many facets of humanitarian aid and the excellent work QRCS is doing to improve life in the most vulnerable communities”.

Al-Emadi shared QRCS' strategy to support vulnerable people economically and educationally. This strategy involves meeting the needs of refugees in conflict areas by providing in-kind and cash assistance, alongside educational and developmental support.

The dean's lecture series hosts industry leaders and senior officials from government institutions, the private sector, humanitarian organisations, and academic circles to share their unique perspectives.

The series provides a space for constructive dialogue on various global challenges and plays a vital role in engaging students in the issues facing the world.

