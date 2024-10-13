QCS Honoured For Achievements At Qatar Community Responsibility Week

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At a special ceremony, HE the of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad honoured the Qatari Cancer Society (QCS), represented by chairman Dr Khalid bin Jaber al-Thani, in recognition of its outstanding and ongoing achievements throughout 2023. This was part of the Qatar Community Responsibility Week, organised by the of Social Development and Family in collaboration with the Doha Institute for Studies and the Regional for Consultations.

Sheikh Dr Khalid expressed his pride and appreciation for the honour, noting that it serves as a strong motivation for the organisation to continue its efforts in serving the community. He emphasised that the recognition reflects dedication and creativity in social work, and it places additional responsibilities on the society that contribute to the welfare of the community.

Sheikh Dr Khalid also extended his deep gratitude to the minister for her pioneering initiatives aimed at achieving Qatar National Vision, which seeks to enhance social cohesion and public welfare.

He highlighted the importance of social responsibility as a collective commitment that requires integrated efforts from all stakeholders.“The honouring of the society represents the embodiment of serious and constructive collaboration among all parties and institutions, which supports social work, particularly charitable efforts,” added Sheikh Dr Khalid.

