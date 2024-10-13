Israel detains US reporter over Iranian assault story

(MENAFN) American journalist Jeremy Loffredo has been arrested by Israeli authorities in the West Bank and is reportedly facing charges of “aiding the enemy during wartime” due to his coverage of recent Iranian missile on Israel. This information was confirmed by his employers at The Grayzone, a U.S.-based outlet.



On October 1, Iran launched a significant missile barrage at Israeli military bases in retaliation for the deaths of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. In the aftermath, Israeli censors imposed restrictions on reporting related to the damage caused by these strikes, complicating the narrative surrounding the events.



Highlighting Loffredo's situation, journalist Glenn Greenwald expressed concern over his detention, stating, “I realize many Americans have a deep, overarching, unyielding love for the foreign country of Israel, but Jeremy Loffredo is an American and a journalist (a very good one), being imprisoned with no trial by Israel for his reporting. Maybe he deserves some consideration, too?”



According to Max Blumenthal, editor at The Grayzone, Loffredo’s phone was confiscated following his arrest by the Israeli military. His colleague, Wyatt Reed, reported that Loffredo was subjected to physical mistreatment, describing him as having been “beaten, blindfolded, and taken to an Israeli military base.”



Israeli news outlet Ynet further reported that Loffredo is charged with “aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy.” Aaron Mate from The Grayzone questioned the media's response, asking on X (formerly Twitter), “Israel is detaining and prosecuting an American journalist for doing journalism. Will his media colleagues defend him?”



Loffredo's arrest raises significant concerns about press freedom and the treatment of journalists in conflict zones, particularly regarding the implications of their reporting on sensitive geopolitical issues.

