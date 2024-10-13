Democrats possibly to lose regulation over US Senate

(MENAFN) According to a recent New York Times poll, Republicans are positioned to potentially "flip" a U.S. Senate seat in Montana, which could enable them to regain control of the Senate, provided the outcomes of other races align with expectations. While the spotlight has primarily been on the presidential contest between Donald and Kamala Harris, it's important to note that the entire House of Representatives and 33 Senate seats are also up for re-election this cycle. Currently, Democrats hold 51 seats in the 100-member Senate.



The New York Times report highlights that the numbers for Senate control are not in Democrats' favor. A poll conducted in partnership with Siena College reveals that Jon Tester, the incumbent Democrat in Montana, is trailing his Republican opponent, Tim Sheehy, by seven percentage points. The poll indicates Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and businessman newly entered into politics, leading with 52% to Tester’s 44 percent. Adding to the political landscape in Montana, Trump enjoys a significant 17-point advantage over Harris.



Until recently, Democrats had shown strength in all contested Senate races. However, the dynamics have shifted, with Republicans anticipated to gain a seat in West Virginia. There, long-time Democratic Senator Joe Manchin left the party and subsequently announced he would not seek re-election.



If current polling trends continue across the board, Republicans could secure 51 seats, leaving Democrats with 49. This shift could have significant implications for legislative control and the broader political landscape in the United States as the election approaches. As both parties strategize for the upcoming races, the stakes for Senate control have never been higher.

