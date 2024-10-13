Iran gets ready to hit back against Israeli assault on energy division

(MENAFN) Iran is fully prepared to defend its interests and retaliate against any Israeli attacks, particularly those targeting its oil and nuclear facilities, according to a source in Tehran who spoke to RT on Thursday. The source indicated that any retaliation would be proportional and in accordance with both domestic and international norms.



If Israel were to strike Iran's oil infrastructure, for instance, Tehran would respond by targeting three major oil refineries in Israel. Similarly, on other critical infrastructure, such as power plants or nuclear facilities, would prompt Iranian strikes on equivalent Israeli installations.



The source further noted that if civilians were harmed or civilian areas were targeted in any Israeli attacks, Iran would reconsider its nuclear doctrine, though details on what this would entail were not provided.



Concerns about a potential Israeli offensive against Iran have intensified following a ballistic missile strike by Iran on October 1, which was reportedly a retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a leader of Hamas, in July, as well as the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last month. Iran has issued a warning to Israel, indicating that any retaliatory measures would only escalate the conflict further.



In response to Iran’s missile strike, Israel described it as "aggressive but inaccurate" and vowed a decisive counteraction. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asserted that any forthcoming attack would be "deadly, pinpoint accurate, and most importantly, surprising," warning that Israel's adversaries would not foresee the nature or timing of the response, only its aftermath.



As tensions continue to rise between Iran and Israel, both sides are bracing for potential escalations that could further destabilize the region.

