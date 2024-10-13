Britain contemplates troop placement to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The British military is exploring the possibility of deploying to Ukraine to provide training for Ukrainian forces in "secluded" areas, according to a report from The Times on Thursday. This move would involve sending instructors to Ukraine instead of conducting training on British soil, which a military source described as potentially “cheaper for us and better for them.” The source downplayed concerns regarding the safety of the trainers, asserting that the training could be conducted more efficiently in Ukraine, away from the front lines, thereby reducing risk.



Ukrainian officials appear to welcome the proposal, with a military source stating that such a deployment would send a “powerful military-political signal” to Moscow and could signify the unofficial establishment of NATO’s military presence in Ukraine. This step is viewed as a potential deterrent against Russian aggression.



In addition to training Ukrainian forces, British instructors would have the opportunity to gain insights into battlefield tactics from Ukraine's military and assess the effectiveness of new weaponry developed during the ongoing conflict with Russia.



This discussion arises amid Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s current tour of several European capitals, which included a visit to the UK on Thursday. During his meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelensky emphasized the importance of demonstrating the UK’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine.



As the situation in Ukraine remains dynamic, the potential deployment of British troops for training reflects the evolving nature of international military cooperation and the ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against external threats.

