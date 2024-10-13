German opposition demands reappearance of conscription

(MENAFN) Markus Söder, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and head of Bavaria, has urged Germany to reinstate military conscription and urgently enhance its defense capabilities, including the acquisition of drones and other military equipment. His comments were made in an interview with the publication Bild, just before a pivotal party conference in Augsburg where the CSU and its national counterpart, the Christian Union (CDU), aim to strategize for challenging Chancellor Olaf Scholz's current "traffic light" coalition government.



Söder emphasized the need for increased funding for the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, stating, “What is needed is money for the Bundeswehr, clear [funding] structures, drones (...) and of course conscription. As quickly as possible.” He expressed concern that without these measures, Germany's long-term defense capabilities could be compromised.



Germany suspended conscription in 2011 under Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg, a decision that Söder now argues must be reconsidered due to changing global security dynamics. He highlighted the increasing threats posed by Russia and warned that if Ukraine were to be defeated, Germany itself could be at risk.



Söder also criticized the leadership of Sahra Wagenknecht, head of the Left party, for her opposition to Berlin's military support for Ukraine, asserting that the current focus should be on national and alliance defense rather than international missions. “That requires a different Bundeswehr across the board,” he stated, underscoring the need for a comprehensive overhaul of Germany's military strategy.



While acknowledging that current Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has good ideas for military reform, Söder argued that these proposals often fail due to a lack of support from within the government and issues of mismanagement. This call for a more robust defense strategy comes amidst concerns that Germany's military capabilities are lagging significantly, reportedly “ten years behind” those of Russia.



As the political landscape shifts and international tensions rise, the push for conscription and military modernization reflects broader debates within Germany about national security and defense readiness.

