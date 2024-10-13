Downing Street’s ‘chief mouser’ ignores Zelensky

(MENAFN) During Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the official residence of British Prime Keir Starmer on Thursday, one notable occupant, Larry the Cat, seemed to snub the high-profile guest. The visit aimed to secure additional financial and military support from the UK amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.



Footage shared by Zelensky on his official X (formerly Twitter) account captured the moment Starmer welcomed him on a red carpet outside 10 Downing Street. However, as soon as Zelensky stepped inside, Larry made a swift exit, darting out the door and pausing outside as if to observe the proceedings from a distance.



Social media users quickly picked up on the amusing moment, with one user humorously suggesting that Larry might have been reluctant to share space with Zelensky. Another user chimed in with the comment, “Cats just know,” highlighting the feline’s instinctual behavior.



Larry, now 17 years old, has held the unofficial title of "chief mouser" to the Cabinet Office since 2011 and has gained a reputation for expressing his opinions on political matters. Known for his humorous critiques of past prime ministers, Larry has cultivated a significant online presence, with a parody account boasting nearly one million followers on X.



This light-hearted moment during an otherwise serious diplomatic visit underscores the charm and personality that Larry brings to Downing Street, capturing the attention of the public and adding a whimsical touch to political events.

