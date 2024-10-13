Trump claims its ‘too late’ for Harris rematch

(MENAFN) Donald Trump, the nominee for president, has announced that he will not participate in another debate with his opponent, Kamala Harris, before the upcoming election on November 5. He shared his reasoning for this decision on his Truth Social platform, shortly after Fox News reported its attempts to arrange a televised debate between the candidates in Pennsylvania on either October 24 or 27.



In his post, emphasized the late stage of the election process, noting that early has already commenced, and declared emphatically, “there will be no rematch!” He further suggested that he had already triumphed in their first and only debate, which took place on September 10. Trump remarked, “The first thing a prizefighter does when he loses a fight is say that he ‘demands A Rematch,’” implying that Harris’s call for further debates indicated her perceived defeat.



Interestingly, a CNN poll revealed that 67% of registered voters who viewed the debate believed Harris had emerged as the winner. Trump also referenced Harris’s recent statements during her appearance on ABC's "The View," where she was asked if there were any decisions she would have made differently than President Biden. Harris's reply—“There is not a thing that comes to mind”—led Trump to argue that there was no substantive issue left to debate, reinforcing his stance against another face-off.



Harris entered the presidential race in June, following Biden's decision to step down as the Democratic candidate after a lackluster performance in his debate against Trump on June 27. With this context, Trump’s refusal to engage further highlights his strategy as the election nears.

