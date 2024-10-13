Seismic event registering 4.6 on the Richter Scale gets recorded in Iran's Semnan region

(MENAFN) On the evening of October 5, a seismic event registering 4.6 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Iran's Semnan region, prompting significant international attention. The tremors were felt as far away as Tehran, over a hundred kilometers from the epicenter, but the event itself was not particularly powerful and resulted in no reported casualties. This minor quake has raised questions, however, as many speculate it could have been an underground nuclear test rather than a natural earthquake.



In Iran, the situation has been met with denials. The Tehran Times, an English-language publication, reported that Iranian seismologists and authorities have refuted claims of a nuclear test. Additionally, CIA Director William Burns stated there is no evidence suggesting that Iran has decided to pursue nuclear weapon development. Interestingly, the mention of the CIA may not resonate positively with many Iranians, who often regard the agency with skepticism, making the inclusion of this statement particularly noteworthy.



There are plausible motivations for the Iranian leadership to consider conducting a test that is detectable yet officially disavowed. Such an act could serve multiple strategic purposes: it might signal to adversaries that Iran possesses significant capabilities while simultaneously allowing for a level of political deniability. This could foster strategic ambiguity, creating uncertainty among Iran's opponents about the regime's true intentions and future actions.

