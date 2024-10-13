Brazil’S Currency Conundrum: The Dual Trap Threatening Economic Stability

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's economic policy framework, established after the Real Plan's success in combating hyperinflation, rests on three pillars: inflation targeting, primary surplus, and floating exchange rates.



This approach, initiated under President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and continued in Lula's first term, proved effective in taming hyperinflation and boosting economic growth.



The 2007/2008 global crisis, however, exposed vulnerabilities in Brazil's economy. Prior to the crisis, Brazil had benefited from high commodity prices , accumulating $350 billion in foreign reserves and achieving a comfortable external accounts position.



This favorable scenario supported GDP growth and inflation control. The exchange rate presents a dual challenge for Brazil's economy. A low dollar price initially helped keep imported goods prices down in reais.







However, this same low exchange rate later disadvantaged exporters. This creates a dilemma: a rising exchange rate favors exporters but increases import costs and inflation pressures.



Brazil's economic relationships with major trading partners further complicate matters. China's currency policy, for instance, has at times involved pegging its exchange rate to the dollar and devaluing its currency.



This approach can disadvantage countries like Brazil that maintain a free-floating exchange rate policy. In response to such challenges, Brazil has attempted to mitigate effects on exports and imports through taxation measures.



These include raising the Financial Operations Tax (IOF) on foreign currency sales and increasing the IPI tax on imported products like vehicles. Recent currency fluctuations have reignited debates about Brazil's economic policy.



The dollar's value increased by 40% in less than five years, jumping from under R$5 to R$5.75 in early August 2024. This coincided with falling commodity export prices, raising concerns about external accounts and inflation.

Brazil's Currency Conundrum: The Dual Trap Threatening Economic Stability

Some critics, including President Lula, have begun questioning the effectiveness of the current economic policy framework. They argue for a departure from traditional economic theories, though without clearly articulating alternative approaches.



The volatility in exchange rates, combined with fiscal outcomes, remains a primary trigger for inflation when mismanaged. Improvisation and amateurism in economic policy can lead to economic disasters, increased poverty, and social backwardness.



Brazil's currency policy presents a dual trap: managing inflation while supporting exports and imports. Navigating this challenge requires careful consideration of economic theories and historical lessons, rather than ad-hoc policy decisions or disregard for established economic principles.







