Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited Sells 1,195 units of electric Two-Wheelers in September 2024
Date
10/13/2024 5:26:31 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 10, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brands 'Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’, sold 1,195 units of electric two-wheelers in September 2024.
Noteworthy, in the first two quarters of FY 2024-25, the company has already sold 7,201 units of electric two-wheelers, including both high-speed and low-speed models.
In September 2024, Wardwizard Innovations received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to form a Joint Venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This pivotal collaboration will involve setting up two manufacturing plants to assemble electric motorbikes, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, and EV cells. This strategic move underscores Wardwizard's commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions and marks a significant milestone in its global expansion plans.
