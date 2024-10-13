First Baku-Lachin Regular Bus Hits Road To Azerbaijan's Liberated Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first Baku-Lachin regular bus route was opened to Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin, Azernews reports, citing AYNA.

According to Azertag referring to the agency, the first passengers of the Baku-Lachin regular bus route, organized by the Azerbaijan Land Agency (AYNA), departed from the Baku International Bus Station Complex on October 13.

As part of the "Great Return" program, a regular bus route to the city of Lachin will be launched by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) to provide quality transport infrastructure and services to the citizens living in the liberated territories from the abovementioned date.

Buses from Baku International Bus Station Complex will be carried out at 08:00, and from Lachin to Baku at 16:00. The price of a one-way ticket on the Baku-Lachin-Baku route is 16.20 manats. Agali village of Zangilan region was identified as an intermediate point for this route. The ticket price for Baku-Zangilan (Agali) intermediate station is 13.90 AZN.

Tickets can only be purchased online through the "biletim" portal.

It should be noted that when purchasing tickets, it is mandatory to have permits under the rules for entering the territories freed from occupation.