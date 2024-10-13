Media reports Mossad stating terms for Lebanon ceasefire

(MENAFN) The head of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, has stated that any ceasefire in Lebanon following Israel's military operations will depend on the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. This information was reported by Walla news agency, which cited a senior U.S. official.



Dadi Barnea, the director of Mossad, recently communicated this condition to CIA Director William Burns. According to sources, Barnea emphasized that both Israel and the United States should only consider a truce in Lebanon if Hamas agrees to release the captives.



Barnea believes that it is feasible to exert pressure on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar through the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Iran, and other regional actors to fulfill these demands. The context for these discussions stems from the significant violence that erupted when Hamas launched an incursion into Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages taken.



Since that incident, Hamas has released 109 captives, primarily during a week-long ceasefire in late November. Additionally, eight hostages were rescued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), while 37 individuals have been confirmed dead, including three mistakenly killed by Israeli forces.



Negotiations concerning a ceasefire in Gaza and a potential prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have stagnated over the past few months. In Israel, large-scale protests have erupted, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to take more decisive action to secure the release of hostages.



Recent data from Gaza’s health ministry indicates that at least 42,010 individuals have lost their lives, with 97,720 others injured due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in the Palestinian territory over the past year. The ongoing conflict and the pressing humanitarian situation continue to raise concerns both domestically and internationally.

MENAFN13102024000045015687ID1108773775