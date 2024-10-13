Hurricane Milton invades Florida

(MENAFN) Residents of Florida have been urged to seek shelter as Hurricane Milton, now classified as a Category 3 storm, made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc along the state's coast and leaving over three million people without electricity. The hurricane struck near Siesta Key in Sarasota County, bringing with it destructive tornadoes, powerful winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges across various regions.



The National Weather Service reported that Hurricane Milton triggered as many as 111 tornado warnings, highlighting the storm's intensity. In the aftermath, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed multiple fatalities along Florida’s Atlantic coast, indicating the severe impact of the storm. County spokesperson Erick Gill noted that “dozens” of tornadoes had been observed in the area, with one particularly devastating tornado striking the Spanish Lakes Country Club and resulting in several deaths.



In addition to the tornado damage, reports emerged of construction cranes collapsing in St. Petersburg, underscoring the storm's ferocity. The roof of Tropicana Field stadium was completely torn off due to Milton's fierce winds, showcasing the extensive damage inflicted on infrastructure.



After making landfall, Hurricane Milton weakened to a Category 1 storm; however, officials cautioned that the danger to life and property persisted well into Thursday. The National Hurricane Center issued a flash flood emergency for parts of west-central Florida, as the storm continued its path across the peninsula, raising concerns about further flooding.



Throughout the day, social media users shared videos capturing the chaos and destruction brought about by Milton, which the National Hurricane Center has labeled “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.” As recovery efforts begin, the extent of the damage and the toll on local communities are still being assessed.

