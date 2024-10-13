Oman Sail and ASYAD Group sign long-term partnership to promote sailing excellence and youth development in Oman

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 12 October 2024, Muscat – Oman Sail and the ASYAD Group signed a partnership agreement, making ASYAD the Main Sponsor of the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week in 2025. The signing took place during the closing ceremony of the 13th Mussanah Race Week at Mussanah Sailing School, that was attended by Abdulmalik Al Balushi, Asyad Group’s Chief People Officer, and Dr. Khamis Al Jabri, Oman Sail CEO. The agreement also includes ASYAD sponsoring the Oman Sail Youth Program ILCA Class both locally and internationally.

Through this agreement, Asyad joins forces with Oman Sail to achieve excellence in the sport of sailing by enhancing Oman’s presence at the global stage and provide high-quality training for Omani sailors of both genders, enabling them to compete at the highest levels. These efforts are part of establishing Oman as one of the leading countries in this sport.

The partnership also focuses on highlighting Oman’s rich maritime heritage and promoting sustainable environmental practices in maritime events, which aligns with ASYAD Group’s vision in this regard. This partnership is in line with national efforts to develop sports, engage youth, and enhance community development.

Abdulmalik Al Balushi praised this agreement and said: “this partnership with Oman Sail as a strategic partner and main sponsor of the 14th edition of Mussanah Race Week and the national ILCA teams is a true reflection of Asyad Group’s vision to nurture national talents and shape the future for upcoming generations.”

Al Balushi added, “this program aims to develop sailing talents in the Sultanate of Oman and build a community that enables Omani youth and enhances their skills in this sport, in which Omani athletes have consistently achieved remarkable accomplishments.”

Dr Khamis Al Jabri, Oman Sail CEO, said, “We are delighted to be working with the ASYAD Group to achieve our shared objectives. Oman has built a well-deserved reputation as an exciting sailing destination and we believe this partnership will further enhance our capabilities by securing a long-running event which attracts sailors from across Oman, the region and around the world to Mussanah Sailing School, providing local and international exposure while also nurturing future talent. Our training programs have empowered a new generation of Omani sailors by offering access to world-class training, equipment and competitions. This partnership will continue to support the growth of both male and female sailors, positioning Oman as a leader in sailing and youth development.”

ASYAD Group has been a trusted partner of Oman Sail since 2022 when the group sponsored the 44Cup boat and team during the 44Cup Tour. ASYAD expanded its footprint in 2023 with the launch of the 2023 ASYAD Sailing Community Program which enabled over 1500 students from 150 schools in the Al Batinah North, Al Sharqiyah South, and Muscat Governorates.





MENAFN13102024006631014410ID1108773713