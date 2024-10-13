GITEX 2024: HPE to Showcase Industry-Leading AI Solutions, From Edge to Cloud

(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is set to return to GITEX for the 44th edition of the world’s iconic large-scale tech exhibition, taking place between 14-18 October at the Dubai World Trade Center. There HPE will showcase its cutting-edge AI, hybrid cloud and networking solutions, with a strong focus on how its HPE edge-to-cloud and AI technologies are helping organizations transform their business.



At this year’s stand (H6, A30) visitors have the opportunity to interact with a virtual AI avatar of HPE CEO Antonio Neri and learn about how HPE’s AI-powered solutions are shaping the future by boosting productivity and accelerating the rate of discovery and innovation. They can speak with HPE’s technical experts, and experience interactive challenges and live demonstrations.



Key highlights of the HPE GITEX 2024 stand will include:



 HPE’s President and CEO, Antonio Neri, or at least, his AI avatar – Antonio Nearly. Demonstrating the power of AI at scale, attendees can communicate with Antonio’s AI powered avatar, which looks and sounds just like him. Enabled through Proto, the world’s first and only holographic communications platform, the 7ft tall machine allows life-size holograms to be beamed in real time.

 The HPE GreenLake High-Speed challenge – HPE GreenLake is a hybrid cloud solution that allows organizations to run computing services with a public cloud experience, deploy and manage resources across their private and public clouds while retaining control of their data and flexibility over how they consume and manage services.. Attendees are invited to test their skills using HPE GreenLake to build an IT landscape from the ground up. The fastest to complete the challenge successfully will be awarded by HPE.

 Predix, the culmination of HPE’s partnership with GE Digital. Together, HPE and GE Digital are transforming industries by delivering cloud, core-to-edge computing, Industrial IoT sensor technology, and advanced analytics. Predix is a secure platform for the Industrial Internet of Things, enabling organizations to create, build, test, deploy, and operate industrial applications at scale. By harnessing the power of data-driven insights, it optimizes operations, improves efficiency, and reduces downtime.

 AI-powered buoys developed in collaboration with Carnegie Clean Energy that generate electricity using the ocean waves. Leveraging HPE expertise in AI learning, the buoys position is precisely adjusted based on predicted wave patterns, optimizing energy production, and proving to be a promising alternative for sustainable energy generation. Visitors to the stand will have the chance to see the HPE deep reinforcement learning (RL) technology in action.



“At HPE, we are excited to return to GITEX 2024, which comes at a pivotal time for the UAE, as the country experiences the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in line with key initiatives such as UAE Vision 2030,” said Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for United Arab Emirates & Africa at HPE. “With governments leading strategic digital transformation efforts, GITEX provides the perfect platform to highlight HPE's next-generation solutions.”





HPE's continued presence at GITEX underlines the company's commitment to driving innovation and empowering organizations in the UAE with cutting-edge AI solutions. From sustainable energy generation to industrial transformation, HPE’s advancements promise to revolutionize entire sectors from education to healthcare, and will significantly impact channel partners, customers, and end users.





