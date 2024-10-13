Qatar's Al Kuwari On Pole For Maiden MERC Title As Series Reaches Showdown In Cyprus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cyprus Rally will bring this year's shortened three-round series of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) to a thrilling conclusion on October 18-20 and could well see the crowning of a first-time champion.

Twenty-one drivers grace the entry list for the Nicosia-based event and six of those are registered for MERC points with three aiming for the overall Drivers' Championship.

Qatari Abdulaziz Al Kuwari currently has a 12-point lead over Jordanian Shaker Jweihan in the standings and sits 14 points ahead of Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah.

A finish in fourth place or higher for Al Kuwari in the general classification and the Power Stage would be sufficient for the Qatari to win the title for the first time, although a slip up could see Al Attiyah storm through to seal a 20th title if he were to win the rally and the Power Stage. Disaster for either of the Škoda drivers could see Jweihan add the MERC title to the MERC2 Championship he now has an unassailable lead in.

Last year's Cyprus event saw a little piece of rallying history made when Al Attiyah and title rival Abdullah Al Rawahi tied on points at the end of the season and could not be split on a tie-break ruling in the Sporting Regulations for FIA Regional Rally Championships. A special committee was set up and the decision was taken to share the title between the two drivers with Al Attiyah claiming a record-breaking 19th regional title and Al Rawahi winning his first.

Following the cancellation of the Oman event in November, Al Rawahi has withdrawn his entry from the Cyprus Rally, knowing full well that he only had a slim mathematical chance of regaining the title after picking up points for third in Qatar and then retiring in Jordan.

While Al Kuwari and Rashid Al Muhannadi drive a pair of SRT-run Skodas, eight-time event winner Al Attiyah wheels out his usual Autotek Motorsport-run machine that he used for the first time in Jordan in May. Panayiotis Yiangou and Aristos Nicolaou are also registered for MERC points in their Hyundai i20 R5 and a podium finish for the Cypriot could well affect the outcome of the MERC.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Shaker Jweihan leads the MERC2 category by 12 points from Shadi Shaban but none of his rivals have made the trip to Cyprus and the series has been secured before an engine is started in anger.

Lebanon's Carlos Hanna is present as the co-driver alongside Jweihan, however, and a finish would see him overhauling the absent Samer Issa to win the MERC2 Co-drivers' Championship.

The Lebanese pairing of Shadi El Fakih and Samer Sfeir are also chasing MERC4 points in their Peugeot 208. They are tied with the absent Saneem Payyakal and Musa Sherif on 30 points and a finish could give the duo both MERC4 titles.

Italian veteran co-driver Giovanni Bernacchini sits alongside Al Attiyah and will be trying to defend a slender lead in the MERC Co-drivers' Championship.

While his closest rivals Loris Pascaud, Patrik Barth and Marshall Clarke are not present in Cyprus, the joint defending co-drivers' champion Ata Al Hmoud is competing with Al Muhannadi. The Jordanian is sixth in the championship, 10 points behind Bernacchini, and still has a slim chance of winning the title for a second time.

Organised by the Cyprus Automobile Association, competitors will face 12 mainly gravel special stages and 191.20 competitive kilometres on Saturday and Sunday. The event is based at the POED Building opposite the service park in Nicosia.

Due to the unstable situation in parts of the Middle East, Rally of Lebanon was not part of the Championship this year and the Oman Automobile Association recently cancelled what would have been the final round of the series in the Sultanate of Oman in late November.

2024 FIA Middle East Rally Championship

Positions after round 2 of 3

1. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari (QAT) 49pts

2. Shaker Sjweihan (JOR) 37pts

3. Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah (QAT) 35pts

4. Pierre-Louis Loubet (FRA) 33pts

5. Mads Ostberg (NOR) 29pts

6. Shadi Shaban (JOR) 28pts

7. Abdullah Al Rawahi (OMN) 25pts

8. Husam Salim (JOR) 24pts

9. Denis Krotov (KGZ) 22pts

10. Bader Al Fayez (JOR) 19pts

11. Nasser Khalifa Al Atya (QAT) 17pts