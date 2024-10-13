'Phantom Thief Angels: Twin Angel' Launches On Steam With Free Demo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phantom Thief Angels: Twin Angel - Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:light

Haruka's powerful kick

Haruka and Aoi: TwinAngel

SAITAMA, JAPAN, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alterciws LLC today announced "Phantom Thief Twin Angel - Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:light," an HD remaster of the 2011 PSP title "Phantom Thief Twin Angel - Labyrinth of Time and World," developed by Alchemist & Sammy Corporation. The remaster features full HD visuals, remastered sound effects, multilingual support (English and Simplified Chinese), and other optimizations for a modern visual novel experience. Kiichi Kanoh, the director and writer of the original PSP game, returns as executive producer. The game is scheduled to launch on Steam in Winter 2024.A free demo showcasing the first five chapters of Haruka's route is available now as part of the October 2024 Steam Next Fest.- StoryHaruka Minazuki and Aoi Kannazuki are ordinary schoolgirls at St. Cherine School. But by night, they transform into the righteous heroines, 'Phantom Thief Angels TwinAngel'! Balancing school life with their nighttime battles against a massive conspiracy, they work alongside Kurumi Hazuki, Tesla, and Nine to thwart the evil organization The Black Fund.Though they successfully reclaim the stolen artifact 'Tears of an Angel,' their victory is short-lived. The artifact is stolen again, leading them on a new adventure where they encounter two unfamiliar Phantom Thief Angels. Discover the secrets behind the birth of 'TwinAngel' and witness the power of their unwavering bonds.- Key FeaturesFull HD Visuals: The original game's visuals have been remastered for modern displays, upgrading the resolution from 480x272 to 1920x1080.Optimized Narrative Experience: For a more immersive story experience, the original slot-battle segments have been removed. The game is now optimized for seamless text-based gameplay. (Please note: Due to production constraints, character voices are not included in this remaster.)Player Choices and Branching Narrative: The story branches significantly based on the player's choice of protagonist: Haruka or Aoi. This choice affects everything from minor dialogue changes to entirely different scenes.Multilingual Support: Play the game in Japanese, English, or Simplified Chinese.- Product InformationGame Title: "Phantom Thief Twin Angel - Labyrinth of Time and World - Re:light"Genre: Adventure Game/Visual NovelRelease Date: Winter 2024Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Simplified ChinesePlatform: PC (Steam)Steam Store Page:About Alterciws LLCPress Contact:...

