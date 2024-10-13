Axis Bank encourages Young Minds to express ‘Gratitude’ through SPLASH, a Pan-India Competition on Art, Craft and Literature

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10th October 2024: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, announced the commencement of ‘SPLASH’, an annual nationwide competition on Art, Craft and Literature, to encourage and foster goodwill amongst the children in the age group of 7-14 years. This year, SPLASH will focus on the theme of 'Gratitude', encouraging young participants to reflect on and express the importance of appreciation and thankfulness through their creativity. The participants can register and submit their entries on till 30th November 2024. Axis Bank will also organize on-ground competitions across select bank branches, schools, malls and Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs). Through this initiative, Axis Bank aims to connect with over 7 lakh participants across India by hosting the competition both physically and digitally (phygitally).



The competition is divided into two age categories: 7-10 years and 11-14 years. The participants will be encouraged to express their thoughts and creativity on two sub-themes: ‘The Grateful Hearts’ (7-10 years) and ‘The Unsung Heroes’ (11-14 years) through drawing, craft, and literature. The entries will be evaluated by an esteemed jury panel, which includes Sharad Tawde, Joint Secretary of Art Society of India; Vishal Sethia, National Content Director for India, Radio Mirchi; Vikrant Shitole, Chairman & Secretary of Art Society of India; and Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha.



Unveiling the 12th edition of Splash, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “These young minds are bursting with unique thoughts, creativity, and brilliant ideas that inspire us all to learn from them and create a better world for generations to come. Through SPLASH, we aim to encourage them to channelize their inner creativity and express themselves through the medium of Craft, Drawing and Literature. Through this year’s theme ‘Gratitude’ we are focusing on instilling the value of being thankful and inspiring a more grateful society. We believe that by providing these young minds with the opportunity to express themselves, we are helping to shape a brighter future for us all. We look forward to seeing the amazing creations that come out of SPLASH and to continue supporting the creativity and potential of young minds.’’



The winners of the competition will be mentored by several domain experts. The top 3 finalists from each category will be awarded prizes worth Rs. 2 lakhs each and the runners-up will receive Rs. 1 lakh plus each. Additionally, all winners will get a chance to have their artworks displayed at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, along with the opportunity to attend specially curated workshops by leading institutes. Additionally, the top 400 qualifiers will win exciting gift hampers and electronic gadgets from partners like VIVO, American Tourister, BSA, Trends, BoAt, Ixigo, Tinkle, Toys “R” Us, Museum of Art & Photography, Centre for Sight, Imagine, Gritzo, Oddy India & Brother.



Alongside the competition, the Bank will host engaging sessions and fun-filled activities for the participants in schools. The much-loved children’s character ‘Chhota Bheem’ will be sharing valuable lessons on financial literacy and an audio series from Vobble will teach financial concepts and the importance of gratitude through stories that are engaging and fun.



Marking a significant milestone, the last edition of the competition witnessed entries from over 6.8 lakh participants from all over the nation, which has increased by 36% year on year. The Bank also generated a cumulative reach of over 50 million by conducting the competition phygitally (both physically and digitally), ensuring that every child has an opportunity to showcase their talent. The Bank won two prestigious awards at e4m Golden Mikes and one award at ACEF Global Customer Engagement Summit & Awards for the campaign.





