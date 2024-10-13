Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Set to Deliver a Spooky Diwali Extravaganza!

(MENAFN- Sterling Global )

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has arrived, promising an exciting blend of horror, comedy, and suspense just in time for the festive season. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this third installment in the iconic franchise features a stellar cast led by Kartik Aaryan, who reprises his role as the mischievous and charismatic Rooh Baba, alongside Vidya Balan, returning as the unforgettable Manjulika after 17 years, and the addition of Madhuri Dixit in a chilling new avatar.



Featuring Triptii Dimri as Ruhaan’s love interest, alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, and Ashwini Kalsekar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 guarantees audiences a wild ride full of unexpected twists, laugh-out-loud moments, and thrilling scares.



The trailer has already generated immense excitement, teasing a spectacular showdown between two iconic Manjulikas— Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit —in what promises to be one of the most memorable confrontations in the franchise’s history.



Synopsis:

In the lively city of Kolkata, Ruhaan ( Kartik Aryan ), a clairvoyant with a knack for exorcisms, is actually a cunning fraudster. If anything goes wrong during the act, he hides his incompetence by blaming nonexistent ghosts. When Princess Meera seeks his help to rid her family's castle of a notorious spirit, Ruhaan smells an opportunity for profit. However, as he delves into the castle's dark history, things take a bizarre turn. With the help of a restoration specialist, Ruhaan uncovers a diabolical scheme orchestrated by three mischievous priests. But just as they think they've cracked the case, the real horror emerges from the shadows, hiding in plain sight. As Ruhaan races against time to unravel the mystery, hilarity ensues in this comedic yet spine-tingling rollercoaster ride of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Filled with twists and turns, get ready to be thrilled, chilled, and thoroughly entertained!



Fans are in for a spine-tingling ride as the film raises the stakes with thrilling twists and hilarious moments, delivering the ultimate Diwali treat! With its perfect balance of humor and horror, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to be the must-watch film of the Diwali season, releasing in cinemas 1 November.







