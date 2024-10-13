Iran ships around 77,000 tons of eggs in more than 6 months

(MENAFN) Since the start of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20 and up until October 8, Iran has successfully exported 77,000 tons of eggs, as reported by Mohammad Moradi, the chairman of the board of directors of the Mihan Poultry Union. This figure reflects a positive trend in the country's egg production and export capabilities, highlighting the growing demand for Iranian eggs in international markets.



Looking ahead, Moradi has expressed optimism that Iranian egg producers will surpass their previous export figures, projecting a total of over 135,000 tons of eggs to be exported by the end of the current Iranian year, which concludes in late March 2025. This anticipated growth underscores the confidence in the industry and its capacity to meet both domestic and international needs.



The primary markets for Iranian egg exports include countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as several nations in Africa. The diversification of export destinations illustrates the strategic approach taken by Iranian producers to tap into various international markets, further solidifying Iran's position as a key player in the global poultry sector.



Overall, the strong export performance and future projections for Iran's egg industry reflect the country's ongoing efforts to enhance its agricultural exports and improve economic conditions within the sector, contributing to the broader objectives of increasing foreign revenue through agricultural products.

