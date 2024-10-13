Vertiv set to showcase AI-ready Liquid Cooling, Smart Solutions at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 10 October 2024: Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation at the upcoming GITEX Global 2024. During one of the most established and iconic large-scale tech exhibitions, locked in for October 14-18 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Vertiv will continue its long-running association with the event – exhibiting its latest next-generation liquid cooling and intelligent solutions.

Ahead of the highly anticipated annual showpiece, Vertiv has revealed its involvement, focusing on the AI evolution. Attendees will become acquainted with the Vertiv™ 360AI pre-engineered AI- ready offerings to power and cool even the highest-density workloads in the most challenging deployments. As each solution is built from the industry's most complete portfolio of critical digital infrastructure offerings, Vertiv is ready to meet and support customers’ AI application objectives in the years ahead.

Tassos Peppas, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia (METCA) at Vertiv, said: “Our involvement at GITEX Global 2024 stems from an enduring organizational commitment to pioneering technological exploration and providing those we serve with state-of-the-art solutions. We are excited to meet with the international tech community again while highlighting the key AI-enabled innovations essential in enabling our customers’ AI and high- performance computing applications.”

Recently, Vertiv announced a new portfolio of high-density data center infrastructure solutions to support the accelerated computing IT stack's higher cooling and power requirements. The new Vertiv solutions are designed to accelerate AI adoption through pre-engineered infrastructure solutions, digitized management, and end-to-end services, which can result in deployment speeds that are up to twice as fast as compared to typical infrastructure installations. The solutions include power, cooling, enclosures, end-to-end lifecycle services, and digitized management.

Live from its exclusive stand at the event (#H9-B20) in the AI Hall at DWTC, Vertiv will showcase brand innovations designed to enhance customer and partner experiences by meeting AI applications' power and cooling demands.







These include the Vertiv™ Liebert® XDU 450 Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), our latest liquid cooling solution designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of high performance computing (HPC) systems and modern data center applications.

The Liebert® XDU 450 safeguards the cooling fluid in such environments is restricted to a minimum volume with flow, pressure, and temperature accurately controlled and maintained. All products from Vertiv’s liquid cooling range are critical in managing the thermal challenges posed by the increasing computational demands of AI and HPC, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Additionally, Vertiv will showcase its smart solutions, which are crucial for partners to deliver superior services and products to end-users successfully. Among these is the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ ID, a micro data center that bolsters critical technologies by combating extreme conditions synonymous with industrial environments, such as dust, dirt, humidity, and temperature fluctuations. With integrated power management, flexible heat rejection, space-saving cooling, and feature-packed racks, this product provides IT system managers with enhanced protection.

Karsten Winther, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Vertiv, added: “The Middle East is a pivotal market for Vertiv and our strategic initiatives here are a testament to our commitment to supporting the region's digital infrastructure needs. We are excited to engage with industry leaders, partners, and customers and contribute to this region's dynamic growth. This next step of this journey begins at GITEX Global as we showcase the products, services, and solutions that will enable our customers to be at the forefront of AI evolution with enhanced efficiency across their infrastructure operations.”

Vertiv’s GITEX Global exhibit will feature interactive demonstrations of its products and services using VR technology throughout the event. This will allow attendees to experience the transformative power of its technology first-hand and become thoroughly acquainted with all solutions on display.

For more information, please visit Vertiv.com/METCA.





