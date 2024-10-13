US Expresses Concern Over Israeli Occupation Forces' Attack On UNIFIL

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has expressed grave concern after Israeli forces opened fire at the UN peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, causing injuries among them.

Austin, in a phone call with his Israeli counerpart Yoav Gallant, said he was worried about reports that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at UN Interim Force in Southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the killing of two Lebanese soldiers, the Pentagon said in a statement late Saturday.

Austin underlined importance of guaranteeing safety and security of UNIFIL and Lebanese army forces, as well as changing the military action to the diplomatic path as soon as possible.

Austin also highlighted the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and the importance of addressing it.

UNIFIL has announced its forces came under Israeli occupation forces' attacks, injuring four peacekeepers.

The Israeli occupation forces' assault on Lebanon intensified in September 23 killing and wounding thousands of people, and causing damage to properties. (end)

amm













MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108773334