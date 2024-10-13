Forum Of Azerbaijani Students Studying In France Held In Paris
10/13/2024 12:07:54 AM
The next Forum of Azerbaijani students studying in France was
held at the Culture Center in Paris with the support of the Embassy
of Azerbaijan in France and the organization of the "ALIM"
Scientific Association.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that
Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva spoke about the further rise and
strengthening of Azerbaijan's international reputation and weight,
and regional leadership role at the Forum held within the framework
of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" declared in our
country by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev. He conveyed to the
students the geopolitical and geoeconomic position of our country
in the region and the world. Speaking about the geopolitical
interests of the great powers and their prejudices against our
country, the ambassador spoke about the independent foreign policy
of Azerbaijan. Speaking about Azerbaijan's national priority for
socio-economic development, the ambassador noted that one of them
is defined as "a country of clean environment and green growth",
and according to that priority, work is being carried out in this
direction.
The ambassador said that the unanimous decision to hold such a
prestigious event as the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in
Azerbaijan reflects the great respect and trust of the
international community in our country. It is the moral duty of
every Azerbaijani to convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the
international community.
The consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France, Nargiz
Taghizadeh, gave information about consular affairs and answered
the students' questions.
The chairman of the "Alim" Scientific Association, Gunel
Safarova, briefed the history and activity of the association.
Within the framework of the forum, Azerbaijani students studying
for a doctorate in France, Ulvi Bagiyev, Kubra Bayramova, and Said
Pashayev, made presentations on the topic "Solidarity for the sake
of a green world". They talked about global warming, the volume of
carbon emissions and their impact on the climate, renewable energy
sources and potential of Azerbaijan, green energy sources in our
territories freed from occupation, and steps taken for the sake of
a "Green World".
It is worth noting that Azerbaijani students studying for
master's and doctoral degrees at various French universities
participated in the forum.
