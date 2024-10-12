King Meets Presidents Of Cyprus, France, Pms Of Italy, Greece, Slovenia, Malta In Paphos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah II on Friday held meetings with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, and Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The meetings, held on the sidelines of the MED9 summit in Paphos, Cyprus, covered the dangerous regional developments, with His Majesty stressing the need to step up efforts to reach comprehensive calm and end the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reaffirmed the need to maximise humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and ensure its delivery across the Strip without any delay or hindrance.

His Majesty also warned of the dangers of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The region will remain hostage to violence and instability unless a political horizon is created to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, the King stressed, the statement said.

The meetings, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, also covered Jordan's pivotal role in seeking de-escalation, restoring stability, and working towards peace in the region.

In addition, discussions addressed means of enhancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between Jordan and the European Union across various sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.