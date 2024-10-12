Three Held For Thefts At Religious Places In J&K's Kishtwar
Date
10/12/2024 3:11:58 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts at multiple religious places in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Police said on Saturday.
The stolen property has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, they added.
The donation boxes kept at four mosques and two temples were stolen in the intervening night of September 20 and September 21 from different villages of remote Dachhan, a police spokesperson said.
On receiving the information, police lodged a case under the relevant legal provisions, the spokesperson said, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) busted the gang behind the thefts and arrested the three culprits.
The spokesperson said the stolen property, along with tools used to break open the cash chests, were recovered from the arrested individuals.
