Expert Reflects On Circumstances On Which Wartime Military Discharge Depends

That's according to Ivan Tymochko, head of the Council of Reservists under the Ground Forces, who spoke on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"If we consider the discharge procedure and if we talk about the real, massive and systematic nature of discharge, it can be allowed only under several conditions. Firstly, that's if the new military draft numbers allows it, if battlefield developments allow it, and if we see that Russia is unable to replenish its force in terms of number or quality," Tymochko said.

He focused on the fact that Russia had not yet used a very serious – and basic – influence tool, which is a general military call-up.

"Putin signed the law on partial mobilization, but there is no actual order to stop it. At any moment, without announcing additional orders, some may be dismissed, some – deployed on the frontlines, and some – sent for training. So we have to take these issues into account... Regarding discharge, you know what should be more correct? Long-term rotations with long-term vacations for soldiers to recover but still to remain in the Army's orbit," opined the chief of the Council of Reservists.

