Azerbaijani MFA Blows Armenian PM's Distorting Facts At“Crossroads Of Peace” Forum

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has strongly criticized the recent
remarks made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the
“Crossroads of Peace: Combining Security and Democracy” forum on
October 12, Azernews reports.
In a statement, Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada accused the
Armenian leader of distorting facts related to the trilateral
statement of November 10, 2020.
"The Armenian Prime Minister's statement regarding the opening
of communications with reference to the trilateral statement once
again demonstrates the negligence of the Armenian leadership for
the obligations it has undertaken," Hajizada said.
He stressed that "Paragraph 9 of the trilateral statement
clearly states the obligations of Armenia with regard to the
opening of communications, and how to organize control over
transport links."
Hajizada also pointed to Armenia's violations of the
agreement:
"In general, if we look at the activities of Armenia that violated
other obligations arising from the trilateral statement of 10
November, including Armenia's failure to withdraw its illegal armed
units from the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan until September 2023,
transfer of additional weapons and ammunition, military equipment,
landmines to Azerbaijani territories through the Lachin corridor
that was established for humanitarian purposes only, continuation
of landmine terror against Azerbaijan should be recalled first and
foremost."
He further criticized Armenia's actions that contradict its
claimed recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity:
"No one has forgotten that the Armenian side, which had ostensibly
declared that it recognized the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, were propagating the puppet regime it kept in
Azerbaijani territories and that the Prime Minister of Armenia
congratulated the separatist junta regime on the so-called
'independence' on 2 September 2023."
Regarding Armenia's claims about the Lachin corridor and
prisoner exchanges, Hajizada remarked:
"In this regard, the Armenian Prime Minister's rhetorical questions
about the activity of the Lachin corridor and the return of
refugees and internally displaced people are only surprising and
mocking."
He added, "It is also ludicrous that the Armenian side claims
that the prisoners of war have not been returned. Adhering to the
principle of humanism, Azerbaijan has so far handed over all
prisoners of war to the Armenian side. Azerbaijan does not have any
obligation to release war criminals and representatives of the
separatist junta regime of Armenian origin."
The statement concluded with a strong message to Armenia:
"We urge the leadership of Armenia, which once again did not
give up its baseless claims against the territories of Azerbaijan
laid within historical and international legal framework, and the
falsification of history, grossly violated the principles of
international law, and did not draw conclusions from the miserable
situation it had fallen in due to its policy of aggression to
refrain from statements exceeding any boundaries, distorting the
realities and, as a result misleading the international
community."
