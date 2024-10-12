(MENAFN) The Russian Defense has reported the successful destruction of two Ukrainian armored vehicles utilizing explosives-laden first-person view (FPV) drones in the Kharkov Region. In a statement released via Telegram on Wednesday, the ministry described how reconnaissance conducted by the North tactical group identified the movement of two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles. The Ukrainian crews were reportedly attempting to conceal their vehicles in wooded areas when Russian military personnel deployed kamikaze drones to strike the targets, resulting in their destruction.



In addition to this specific incident, the ministry claimed that Ukraine has sustained significant troop losses, estimating the number of casualties in the Kharkov area to be around 50 in the last 24 hours alone. Overall, Russian military officials assessed that Ukrainian casualties along the entire front line have approached nearly 1,700 soldiers over the same time frame.



The report further indicated that Russian forces had targeted and destroyed two tanks, including a French-made AMX-10, along with another armored vehicle in different regions of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Russian troops are also said to have eliminated several artillery systems, which included a variety of foreign-made howitzers: a French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled howitzer, a British-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.



Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Ukrainian military has lost three electronic warfare systems in these operations. The statement highlighted that the Russian Air Force, in coordination with drone operators and missile and artillery units, has targeted multiple fuel depots utilized by the Ukrainian military.



In terms of defensive actions, the ministry noted that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted one surface-to-surface rocket and a total of 68 drones over the past 24 hours. These developments reflect the ongoing military engagements between Russian and Ukrainian forces as the conflict continues to evolve.

