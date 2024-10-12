Geotourism Global Market 2024 To Reach $901.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The geotourism market has grown rapidly, from $668.9 billion in 2023 to $709.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising popularity of nature-based travel, eco-friendly accommodations, international tourism, digital nomadism, and the influence of social media.

The geotourism market is forecasted to expand significantly, reaching $901.62 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth can be attributed to rising environmental awareness, eco-friendly travel preferences, and adventure travel expansion. Major trends include new geotourism destinations, technological advancements in booking, and collaborations between tourism operators and local communities.

The increasing number of international tourists is projected to accelerate the growth of the geotourism market. International tourists are individuals who travel abroad for leisure, business, or other purposes, contributing to foreign economies through expenditures on various services and attractions. The rise in international tourism is attributed to enhanced travel accessibility, improved global connectivity, and an increasing desire for cultural experiences and exploration. Geotourism appeals to international travelers as it provides immersive experiences that showcase unique geological features, local cultures, and sustainable travel practices.

Major companies operating in the geotourism market are TUI AG, China CYTS Tours Holding Co. Ltd., Abercrombie & Kent Group, Intrepid Travel Pty Ltd., Backroads Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, Natural Habitat Adventures, G Adventures Inc., Omega World Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson, World Expeditions, AAA Travel, Exodus Travels, JTB Americas Group, GeoEx Ltd., Adventure Life, Zegrahm Expeditions Inc., Naturetrek Ltd., National Geographic Expeditions, EcoTours International LLC, InnerAsia Travels, All Star Travel Group, Boundless Journeys Inc., AdventureSmith Explorations Inc., Wild Frontiers Ltd.

Companies in the geotourism market are enhancing travel experiences by developing advanced geolocation products that offer personalized and interactive tours. These technologies utilize precise geographic location data to provide location-based information, significantly enriching the travel experience for users.

1) By Tour Type: Individual Travel, Professional Groups, Group Travels

2) By Tourism Type: Sustainable Tourism, Urban Geo-Tourism, Rural Geo-Tourism, Natural Tourism, Eco Geo-Tourism, Other Tourism Types

3) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In-Person Booking

4) By Direct Suppliers: Airlines, Hotel Companies, Car Rental, Train, Tour Operators, Government Bodies

5) By Application : Below 30 Years, 30-40 Years, 40-50 Years, Above 50 Years

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the geotourism market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Geotourism emphasizes sustainable travel that showcases a destination's geographical character, including its environment, culture, aesthetics, and heritage. This form of tourism aims to benefit local communities economically and socially while promoting conservation. Activities often include exploring geological sites and engaging with the natural landscapes of a location.

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Geotourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on geotourism market size, drivers and trends, geotourism market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

