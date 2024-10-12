Constitution Empowers All Without Differentiating Between Hindus, Muslims: Khera On Bhagwat's Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Hours after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked that for "Hindus being weak is a crime, it invites oppression," leader Pawan Khera responded by saying that everyone should be strong and that the empowers all and it does not differentiate between Hindus or Muslims.

"The Constitution makes everyone strong. Mohan Bhagwat should also start concluding his remarks by saying 'Jai Samvidhan' (Hail the Constitution)," he told IANS.

Further commenting on Mohan Bhagwat's statement about global conspiracies hindering India's progress Pawan Khera remarked, "Yes, I've heard that foreign groups are involved. PM Modi should answer this. Japan criticised his foreign policy, and today Mohan Bhagwat does the same. What's happening? Why are the RSS, Japan, and China all criticising PM Modi's foreign policy?"

Responding to the RSS chief's statement regarding atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bengal, the Congress leader agreed, saying, "That's correct. The same rule should apply to all minorities. Don't complain then."

He further added that everyone should unite, there is strength in unity.

"But don't have double standards. You say that Hindus across the world should unite. So why is there an issue when Owaisi mentions Palestine in Parliament? Answer that too," Khera remarked.

On Shiv Sena's 'Saamana' editorial accusing BJP governments of atrocities on Dalits in the country, Pawan Khera commented, "This is now an internal matter between the RSS and the BJP. Sometimes the RSS is honest, and sometimes they are blinded by power. But now it's becoming hard for the RSS to stay silent; even their own workers are demanding answers about what's happening with Dalits. Both the BJP and the RSS chief need to answer for this."

The Congress leader also informed IANS about the party's formal complaint to the Election Commission saying, "Our candidates have reported these issues to us, and we have submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission. Most of the complaints are related to battery charges in the machines, and wherever these complaints were reported, the Congress seemed to be falling behind."

Addressing the reports of Chinese drones dropping drugs and weapons in Ferozepur, Pawan Khera said, "The jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) was expanded before the Punjab elections. The BSF is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, so Amit Shah must answer how Chinese drones are entering Punjab and supplying drugs and weapons. What is the BSF doing, and what is the government doing?"