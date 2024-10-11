Ukrainian, German Culture Ministers Discuss Restoring Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi and German Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Minister of State Claudia Roth have discussed the preservation and restoration of Ukraine's cultural heritage affected by Russian aggression.

This is according to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The meeting between the two took place on October 10 in an online format.

Tochytskyi thanked Germany for its significant contribution to the protection of Ukrainian cultural heritage, particularly for the organization of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin in June 2024.

"The restoration of cultural heritage, which Russia continues to destroy, is an important international challenge that requires joint efforts at the global level," Tochytskyi said.

Roth expressed her sincere support for Ukraine and emphasized Germany's readiness for further cooperation in restoring Ukraine's cultural sector.

"We understand that this is a war against Ukrainian culture and identity. Therefore, we will continue to stand with you in this struggle," she said, adding that Ukrainian culture is the voice of Ukrainian democracy and it is the aggressor who wants to destroy it.

Tochytskyi also invited Germany to join the creation of a cultural and humanitarian coalition, the purpose of which is to improve the further coordination of efforts to strengthen the sustainability of the cultural sector, based on all previous international calls and commitments.

"It is important to pay due attention to the protection of the historical and cultural heritage of Ukraine as part of international discussions on the restoration of Ukraine. After all, the preservation of culture is an integral element of Ukraine's victory," he said.