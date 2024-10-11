Aerobloc's Internet Of Aviation Takes Off In Singapore, Winning "Best Project Overall" And Generating Buzz Among Vcs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sydney, Australia, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerobloc, the innovative project transforming the with blockchain and AI, garnered significant attention during Token2049 in Singapore. The company's vision of creating the Internet of Aviation (IoA) struck a chord with industry leaders and investors alike, culminating in Aerobloc winning the 1st Prize for "Best Project Overall" at the Global Blockchain (GBC). This prestigious award, voted on by leading VCs, highlights the project's potential to revolutionise the aviation sector.



The recognition is a testament to Aerobloc's bold vision of modernising aviation by leveraging blockchain technology to streamline operations, boost transparency, and reduce costs in an industry that has long been reliant on outdated systems.

In addition to these achievements, Aerobloc's Smart Contracts were audited by Hacken, one of the top security auditors in the blockchain space. This audit reinforces the security and reliability of Aerobloc's decentralised RWApps, boosting confidence in the company's infrastructure.

Successful Side Event and Upcoming Co-Hosted Networking Event

During Token2049, Aerobloc hosted its first side event,“Pints & Propellers”, which attracted high-quality attendees and sparked productive discussions around the future of blockchain and aviation. The event's success further established Aerobloc as a key player in the space, generating considerable interest from the broader blockchain community.

Looking ahead, Aerobloc is set to co-host an exclusive networking event on Monday, October 14th, alongside Sui, Ghaf Capital, Mimo Capital, and ArtsDao. This collaboration aims to bring together thought leaders and industry innovators to discuss the future of decentralisation and aviation technology.

A Message from Aerobloc's CEO, Brendan McKittrick

"I am super proud of what the team has achieved at Aerobloc, and to be voted best overall project by the investor community was the ultimate endorsement of their efforts. This recognition shows that the aviation industry is ready for change, and Aerobloc is at the forefront of driving that transformation.”

About Aerobloc and the Internet of Aviation

Aerobloc is building the“Internet of Aviation (IoA)”-a decentralised Web3 ecosystem designed to revolutionise aviation operations. With products like AeroPRO (a decentralised solution for airline revenue accounting), AeroEYE (an AI-driven tool providing real-time profitability insights), and AeroCOST (a smart contract system for airport charge management), Aerobloc is tackling the industry's outdated systems with cutting-edge technology.

As Aerobloc continues its mission to transform the aviation industry, the company has opened its second round of fundraising, inviting investors to join this exciting journey as they redefine the future of aviation.

