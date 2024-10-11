عربي


Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


10/11/2024 4:45:49 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

Aon plc
(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Investor Contact
 Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
 Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024

PR Newswire

