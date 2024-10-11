ADO Laboratory Is Pushing Innovation In The E-Bike Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since obtaining SGS certification in 2022, ADO Laboratory has emerged as a key player in ADO Ebike's commitment to safety, quality, and innovation within the e-bike industry. The ongoing success of ADO Lab is clearly evident in the launch of the latest models in the Air series: the Air Pro and Air Carbon.ADO Laboratory ensures that every ADO Ebike product undergoes rigorous testing to meet high production and inspection standards. Collaborating with renowned international inspection agencies such as DEKRA and SGS, ADO maintains a steadfast dedication to delivering safe and reliable products. This commitment has resulted in the prestigious DEKRA Mark certification and SGS CE certification, further solidifying the brand's reputation for excellence.To uphold these standards, ADO has invested in advanced testing instruments and experimental equipment to support a variety of test items, including new vehicle testing, component assessments, electrical system safety checks, and mechanical fatigue testing. This comprehensive approach addresses vehicle performance, mechanical integrity, material quality, and numerous functional tests, including strength performance.Battery safety stands out as one of the most critical concerns for users. ADO Laboratory has implemented stringent production and inspection standards specifically for batteries, evaluating their safety, stability, and longevity. Battery tests include temperature shock evaluations, high-low temperature storage assessments, stability checks, and cycling tests, all designed to ensure that the batteries meet ADO's high safety standards.The ADO Air series exemplifies this commitment to innovation and quality. The Air 20 , which raised over $600,000 through crowdfunding, has set a high standard for e-bikes. The newly launched Air Pro series , developed in collaboration with BAFANG, features an upgraded automatic internal gear motor that significantly enhances performance and ride comfort. Meanwhile, the Air Carbon model takes lightweight design to new heights, incorporating IoT modules for an exceptionally smooth riding experience. This model also raised over $600,000 in crowdfunding, reflecting strong consumer interest and trust.Additionally, ADO Ebike has made a significant upgrade from the G-Drive BSR system (Belt Single Drive + Torque Sensor + Rear Motor) to the G-Drive BAR system (Belt Automatic Transmission Drive + Torque Sensor + Rear Motor), catering to a diverse range of riding preferences and enhancing the overall user experience.As ADO Laboratory continues to achieve success, ADO Ebike remains dedicated to producing innovative products that prioritize safety and performance. The advancements in the Air series highlight the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality e-bikes that inspire confidence and excitement among cycling enthusiasts.For more information about ADO Ebike and the ADO Air series, visit the ADO Ebike website atLearn more about the ADO Lab Month sale: pages/lab-month-sale/

Vivian

ADO Ebike

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.