Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Camera Attachment For Firearms (MHO-365)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to automatically activate a camera when a firearm is drawn to ensure that and documentation is made of the situation or surrounding events," said one of two inventors, from Bismarck,

N.D., "so I invented the GUN CAM. My design would be completely automatic to increase safety and emergency communication for users."

The patent-pending invention provides an automatic camera system for firearms. In doing so, it would fully document the events surrounding any point in time when a firearm was drawn. As a result, it offers an alternative to conventional body cams, and it could increase emergency communication. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement and civilian gun owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

