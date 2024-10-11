CBH Homes Promotes Women In Construction At The House That She Built Event.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Idaho's largest builder hosts Girl Scouts of Silver Sage and the public during a day of promoting women in construction.

Boise, Idaho, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's leading home builder, is thrilled to announce the return of "The House That She Built" event and in 2024 is launching a new addition to make it even better. Last year, CBH Homes hosted 300 Girl Scouts and quickly realized the need to open it to the entire community was apparent.

“We were awestruck last year. The turnout of Girl Scouts blew us away and inspired us to open it up to all girls in the community,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.“We're passionate about showing girls that construction is a rewarding and promising career.”

Inspired by the children's book "The House That She Built" by Mollie Elkman, this interactive event empowers young girls to explore the exciting world of construction. The book, based on a true story of an all-women built house in Utah, highlights the diverse skills and people involved in building a home.

This year's main event, open for all girls, will be held on Thursday, October 12th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at CBH Homes' newest community, Spring Shores in Nampa, Idaho.

With a workforce comprised of 70% women, CBH Homes is committed to fostering a more inclusive construction industry. "The House That She Built" event provides a unique platform for girls to:



Engage in hands-on activities: Girls will participate in a mini construction project, providing a tangible experience of the building process.

Connect with industry role models: Meet and learn from successful women in various construction roles, gaining valuable insights and inspiration.

Tour a CBH Home community: Explore a real-world construction site and witness different stages of the home building process. Enjoy fun giveaways: Receive exciting takeaways, making the experience even more memorable.

Event Details:

The House That She Built With CBH Homes

Date : Saturday, October 12th, 2024

Time : 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location : Spring Shores by CBH Homes Community - 7514 E Shields Dr, Nampa, ID

Price : FREE

Spaces are limited! Sign up for this exciting event by clicking here .

About The House That She Built : A children's book inspired by a true story written by Mollie Elkman. The mission of The House That She Built is to support workforce development initiatives in the construction industry by generating awareness of the skilled trades to the largest underrepresented community. The movement has grown to Girl Scout Patch Program, Events, and now a non-profit organization shebuilt.org .

About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Start shopping today, click here ! RCE-923

